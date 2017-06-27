June 27 Bemax Inc

* Bemax Inc - has received approval from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. to supply its private label products to Wal-Mart.com customers

* Bemax Inc - company will service Wal-Mart customers through two warehouse locations out of Atlanta and Bellingham

* Bemax Inc - Bemax has commenced onboarding process of its private label disposable diapers to Wal-Mart.com.