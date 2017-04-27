BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Bemis Company Inc:
* Bemis company reports first quarter results and provides updated 2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.44 to $2.54
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.55
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Bemis company - results this quarter were impacted by lower-than-expected unit volumes and operational issues in u.s. Packaging segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.