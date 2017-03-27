March 27 BEML Ltd:

* Says BEML bags Rs.1421 crore order from BMRCL

* Says order for supply of 150 sets of intermediate metro cars

* Says order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corp

* Says with this order, co's overall order book position crosses 75 billion rupees

* Says supply of intermediate metro cars to BMRCL to commence from June 2018 and to be completed by Dec 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2n9isqc Further company coverage: