April 27 Beneteau SA:

* FY consolidated revenue EUR 430.3 million ($467.91 million) versus EUR 348.1 million year ago

* FY income from ordinary operations loss of EUR 6.6 million versus loss of EUR 40.3 million year ago

* FY net loss group share EUR 4.0 million versus EUR 25.5 million year ago

* Outlook revised upwards for the full year in 2016-17

* Boat division has maintained its sustained level of orders, making it possible to revise outlook for FY revenue growth up to between +10 pct and +11 pct year-on-year for 2016-17

* In the Housing division, full-year revenue growth is expected to come in at between 2 pct and 3 pct for 2016-17

* Is forecasting a 10 pct increase in its global revenues and believes that it will be able to exceed its forecasts targeting 63 to 68 million euros in income from ordinary operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)