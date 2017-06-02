BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 2 SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA FUTEBOL SAD :
* SAYS JOSE ANTONIO DOS SANTOS BUYS 1.8 MILLION SHARES IN BENFICA, NOVO BANCO SELLS ITS FULL STAKE OF 7.97 PERCENT AT 1.05 EUR/SHARE
* SAYS JOSE ANTONIO DOS SANTOS REACHES 12.7 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN BENFICA
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million