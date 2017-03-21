US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Bengal Tea And Fabrics Ltd
* Bengal tea and fabrics - clarifies on article published about the closure of the textile division of the company located at ahmedabad
* Bengal tea and fabrics - company denies article
* Bengal tea and fabrics - textile division of the company at ahmedabad is not being closed
* Bengal tea and fabrics - company has not received any petition/ stay order from the labour union/labour court Source text: bit.ly/2nhyIso Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)