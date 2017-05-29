BRIEF- O-uccino announces abolition of Internet advertising agency business
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
May 29 BENI STABILI SPA
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
* SAYS CHANGE OF CONVERSION PRICE REFERS TO CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2rxzPa1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Finbond Group Ltd - declared a gross cash dividend of 7.28 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017