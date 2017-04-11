April 11 Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ:

* Exercises the option to redeem its outstanding "€270,000,000 2.625 per cent. Convertible Bonds due 2019"

* Existing outstanding bonds amount to an aggregate nominal amount of 3,300,000 euros ($3.51 million) representing 1.22 pct of bonds originally issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)