BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ:
* Q1 gross rental income: EUR 50.9 million ($55.53 million) (compared to EUR 49.6 million in Q1 2016)
* 2020 strategic objectives are confirmed Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.