BRIEF-Shenzhen Das Intellitech's consortium expects to win bid for hospital project
* Says its consortium expects to win bid for hospital ppp project worth 1.6 billion yuan ($233.86 million)
June 1 Benitec Biopharma Ltd
* Benitec Biopharma says files for stock shelf offering of upto $20 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2rIk5RV) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, June 23 With its towering new cranes and wharves that can handle some of the world's biggest ships, Indonesia's main international port has been shaking off its reputation for inefficiency and congestion with a $2.5 billion upgrade.