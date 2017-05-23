May 23 (Reuters) -

* Benz Mining Corp announces non-brokered private placement & Palisade Global Investments as lead order

* Benz Mining Corp - announce a non-brokered private placement of 8.33 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit

* Benz Mining - net proceeds from private placement will be used for continued exploration, development of MEL Zinc PROJECT near Watson Lake, Yukon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]