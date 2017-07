July 26 (Reuters) - BERENDSEN PLC

* Update on Antitrust and Regulatory Approvals

* FCA APPROVAL FOR TRANSACTION, AND MERGER CONTROL CLEARANCES FOR TRANSACTION IN GERMANY AND POLAND, HAVE BEEN RECEIVED BY ELIS

* BASED ON EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF TRANSACTION, IT IS NOT EXPECTED THAT MERGER CONTROL CLEARANCE FOR TRANSACTION IN AUSTRIA WILL BE REQUIRED