BRIEF-Bookrunner says price guidance revised to between 4.2-4.6 euros in AIB IPO
* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90-4.90 euros in AIB IPO
May 18 Berendsen Plc:
* Berendsen plc - statement regarding possible offer
* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017
* Board of berendsen unanimously concluded that revised proposal very significantly undervalues Berendsen and its prospect
* Berendsen does not see basis for any further discussions with elis.
* Board is highly confident that delivery of this strategy will generate significant future shareholder value
* Berendsen - presented its strategy in march 2017 and board is highly confident that delivery of this strategy will generate significant future shareholder value
* Company has already begun to see some of expected benefits from implementation of strategy.
* Believes elis is making an opportunistic attempt to acquire berendsen whilst it is implementing its capital investment programme
* Board believes this value should accrue fully to berendsen shareholders alone.
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.