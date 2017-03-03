BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 3 Berendsen Plc
* Final results
* Underlying revenue grew 2 pct to £1.1 billion; reported revenue grew 9 pct
* Fy revenue rose 9 percent to 1.11 billion stg
* Adjusted operating profit of 161 million stg, in line with trading update in october 2016
* Dividend increased by 5 pct to 33.0p, reflecting positive outlook for growth and ongoing balance sheet strength
* Final dividend 22.5 pence per share
* Second half performance impacted by legacy issues in UK textiles
* Group continues to take significant steps to resolve issues that surfaced in UK in 2016
* Profitability in 2017 will be more second half weighted
* First half of 2017 will continue to be impacted by legacy operations in UK
* Expect further progress across rest of group in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
