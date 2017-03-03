March 3 Berendsen Plc

* Final results

* Underlying revenue grew 2 pct to £1.1 billion; reported revenue grew 9 pct

* Fy revenue rose 9 percent to 1.11 billion stg

* Adjusted operating profit of 161 million stg, in line with trading update in october 2016

* Dividend increased by 5 pct to 33.0p, reflecting positive outlook for growth and ongoing balance sheet strength

* Final dividend 22.5 pence per share

* Second half performance impacted by legacy issues in UK textiles

* Group continues to take significant steps to resolve issues that surfaced in UK in 2016

* Profitability in 2017 will be more second half weighted

* First half of 2017 will continue to be impacted by legacy operations in UK

