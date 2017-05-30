BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 Berger Paints India Ltd:
* Consol March quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total income 12.54 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 920 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income 11.54 billion rupees
* Berger Paints India Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 988.6 million rupees
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.