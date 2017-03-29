US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 29 Berger Paints India Ltd
* Says british paints division of co commenced commercial production of its paint and putty plant at Nalbari, Assam
* Says plant has capacity of 6600KL/MT per annum of solvent & water based paints and 7200 MT per annum of putty and distemper Source text - (bit.ly/2oxE541) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)