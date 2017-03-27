March 27 Berger Paints India Ltd:

* Says commenced commercial production of automotive and general paints plant at Jejuri, Pune

* Says new plant's capacity of 4800 KL/MT per annum

* Says co's automotive and general industrial paints capacity to be enhanced to 24,000 KL/MT p.a. in phases