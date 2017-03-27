US STOCKS-Wall St in holiday mode ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 27 Berger Paints India Ltd:
* Says commenced commercial production of automotive and general paints plant at Jejuri, Pune
* Says new plant's capacity of 4800 KL/MT per annum
* Says co's automotive and general industrial paints capacity to be enhanced to 24,000 KL/MT p.a. in phases Source text: bit.ly/2mHF993 Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.