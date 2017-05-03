New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Berjaya Assets Bhd-
* Unit acquired 6.65 million ordinary shares representing 0.60% equity interest in 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad
* Deal for total cash consideration of approximately 10.74 million RGT or at an average price of RM1.61 per SEM share
* Following the acquisitions, the BAssets group now holds about 2.22% equity interest in SEM
* Acquisitions are not expected to have any material impact on the net assets, earnings of group for current fy ending 30 june 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2p4LaJ5) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.