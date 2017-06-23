Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Berjaya Land Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 1.68 billion rgt
* Qtrly net profit 88.6 million rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.70 billion rgt and net loss of 458.6 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2rKvvkm) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.