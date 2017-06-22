June 22 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
* Berkshire hathaway announces agreement to invest in home
capital
* Berkshire hathaway - columbia insurance company to make
initial investment of c$153.2 million to acquire 16 million
shares of home capital group on private placement basis
* Berkshire hathaway inc - berkshire will not be granted any
rights to nominate directors of home capital
* Berkshire hathaway - columbia insurance co also agreed to
make additional investment of c$246.8 million to buy about 24
million common shares of home capital
* Berkshire hathaway - concurrently with execution of
investment agreement, home capital agreed to enter into new c$2
billion loan facility with wholly-owned subsidiary of berkshire
* Berkshire hathaway says new credit agreement will replace
c$2 billion loan facility made as of may 1, between home trust
co, and major institutional investor
* Berkshire hathaway - columbia insurance co's new
investment along with its initial investment, would represent
about 38.39% equity stake in home capital
* Berkshire hathaway - for as long as it owns more than 25%
of outstanding shares it will be entitled to vote shares
representing 25% of outstanding shares
* Berkshire hathaway - unit to acquire 16 million common
shares of home capital, representing about 19.99% equity stake
in home capital on a post-issuance basis
* Says common shares of home capital group inc will be
acquired for investment purposes
* Berkshire hathaway inc - initial investment will not
require approval of home capital's shareholders and is expected
to close on june 29, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: