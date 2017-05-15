May 15 Berkshire Hathaway:

* Cuts share stake in IBM - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in IBM by 20.5 percent to 64.6 million shares

* Ups share stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 52.3 percent to 33 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgrA1) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQ2hyG)