FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Energy says EFH Corp would be required to pay termination fee of $270 mln in certain circumstances - SEC filing
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 6:30 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Energy says EFH Corp would be required to pay termination fee of $270 mln in certain circumstances - SEC filing

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Energy :

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - EFH Corp would be required to pay to co a termination fee of $270 million under certain circumstances - SEC filing

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - Consideration in acquisition of Oncor is expected to be paid entirely in cash

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE’s primary shareholder has committed to provide capital to fund entire purchase price

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE expects to fund purchase price with capital from its shareholders and by issuing BHE debt Source text : (bit.ly/2syhOFF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.