BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* Press release - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News release
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
* Says the sales of Wells Fargo shares are not being made because of investment or valuation considerations
* Berkshire Hathaway says Wells Fargo stock sales "solely motivated by desire to return to a percentage ownership below 10 pct notification threshold"
* Berkshire Hathaway - commitments required of co by federal reserve to retain ownership of 10 pct or more of Wells Fargo's outstanding common stock would materially restrict commercial activity with Wells Fargo
* Berkshire Hathaway - on April 7, informed Federal Reserve we were withdrawing filing and that we intend to reduce ownership in Wells Fargo common stock below 10 pct within 60 trading days
* Berkshire Hathaway - will file a form 4 with SEC reporting sale of 7.1 million shares of Wells Fargo common stock during period between April 10 and April 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.