BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc;
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering
* Says public offering of 4.64 million common shares priced at $34.50per share
* Says public offering of 4.64 million common shares priced at $34.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd