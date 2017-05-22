BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC
May 22 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
* Berkshire Hills to acquire Commerce Bancshares
* Berkshire hills bancorp inc - Deal for all-stock transaction valued at $209 million
* Berkshire hills bancorp inc says deal anticipated to be 4-5% accretive to earnings per share in 2018 before transaction costs
* Berkshire's total assets are expected to increase to $12 billion including $2.2 billion in acquired commerce assets
* Two Commerce board members are expected to join Berkshire's board upon completion of transaction
* Says definitive agreement has been approved by unanimous votes of boards of directors of both companies
* Under terms of agreement,each outstanding share of commerce common stock to be exchanged for 0.93 shares of co's common stock
* Says will acquire commerce and its subsidiary, Commerce Bank and trust in an all-stock transaction
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd