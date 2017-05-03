BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Berry Global Group Inc
* Berry Global Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Will continue focus on reducing leverage ratio to a goal of below 4, on or before end of fiscal 2017
* Increasing annual cost synergy target for AEP acquisition from initial $50 million to $70 million
* Berry Global Group - reaffirming fiscal year 2017 projected cash flow from operations of $925 million and adjusted free cash flow of $550 million
* "throughout remainder of year we will continue to work on further cost reduction opportunities"
* Net sales increased 12 pct over prior year quarter and was a quarterly record at $1.806 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results