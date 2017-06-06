BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
June 6 BERTELSMANN SE & CO KGAA:
* ACQUIRES U.S. COMPANY WHITECLOUD ANALYTICS
* PARTNERS HAVE AGREED TO KEEP PURCHASE PRICE CONFIDENTIAL Source text - bit.ly/2sMqAQb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.