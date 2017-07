July 5 (Reuters) - Besiktas

* Reaches Agreement With Denizbank and Ziraat Bank to Sign an Agreement for $96.4 Million Equivalent Loan‍​‍​

* THE LOAN WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING OF CURRENT BANK LOANS AND FOR TO PAY COMMERCIAL DEBTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)