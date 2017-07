July 5 (Reuters) - BESIKTAS:

* Signs Agreement With Player Kepler Laveran Lima Ferreira (Pepe) for 2 Years‍​

* TO PAY EUR 9.5 MILLION IN TOTAL TO PLAYER FOR 2017/2018 AND 2018/2019 SEASONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)