March 1 Best Buy Co Inc
* Best Buy Co Inc - two-year $3 billion share repurchase
plan
* Best BUY CO INC - 21 pct increase in quarterly dividend to
$0.34 per share
* Best Buy Co Inc - board of directors approved a new $5
billion share repurchase authorization for company's common
stock
* Best Buy Co Inc - company is targeting a non-GAAP dividend
payout ratio between 35 pct and 45 pct.
* Best Buy Co - new $5 billion share repurchase
authorization supersedes existing authorization dated June 2011
which had $2.2 billion in purchases remaining
