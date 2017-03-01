March 1 Best Buy Co Inc

* Best Buy Co Inc - two-year $3 billion share repurchase plan

* Best BUY CO INC - 21 pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.34 per share

* Best Buy Co Inc - board of directors approved a new $5 billion share repurchase authorization for company's common stock

* Best Buy Co Inc - company is targeting a non-GAAP dividend payout ratio between 35 pct and 45 pct.

* Best Buy Co - new $5 billion share repurchase authorization supersedes existing authorization dated June 2011 which had $2.2 billion in purchases remaining