Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21Best Denki Co Ltd
* Says it plans to retire treasury shares of its common stock the co is holding as of stock swap date, on July 1
* Says the stock swap agreement between the co and Yamada Denki Co.,Ltd. was signed on April 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CWBXzb
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.