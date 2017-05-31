BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 1 Best Food Holding Company Ltd
* unit, existing seesaw coffee shareholders and woye entered into investment framework agreement
* unit conditionally agreed to invest rmb45 million into seesaw coffee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million