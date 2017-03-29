New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Beston Global Food Company Ltd
* Parmesan cheese is back in production at murray bridge after a five-year hiatus
* gearing up for commissioning of new mozzarella line at murray bridge plant towards end of 2017.
* Began production of its first batches of popular hard cheese destined for consumers across country, and overse
* "we aim to reach 250 tonnes of hard cheese production capacity in coming 12 months"
* Parmesan production alone required five additional staff while our wider expansion in hard cheese represents 15 new local jobs
* "expecting more equipment to arrive in coming months in time for mozzarella production to begin later in year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.