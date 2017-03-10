March 10 Besunyen Holdings Co Ltd
* Unit, sellers of Zhongshan Wanhan, sellers Of Zhongshan
Wanyuan, Zhongshan Wanhan and Zhongshan Wanyuan entered into
investment agreement
* Beijing Outsell to purchase and sellers of Zhongshan
Wanhan to sell 39.66% equity interest in Zhongshan Wanhan for a
total consideration of RMB77.1 million
* Beijing Outsell to make capital contribution in cash to
each of Zhongshan Wanhan and Zhongshan Wanyuan in total sum of
RMB60.6 million
* Upon completion of investment, beijing outsell will own
51% equity interest in each of Zhongshan Wanhan and Zhongshan
Wanyuan
