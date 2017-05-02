May 2 Bet At Home Com AG:
* Gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 23.0% in the
first quarter of 2017
* Guidance for full year 2017 confirmed
* Q1 gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 23.0% to
37.2 million euros ($40.58 million)
* Q1 EBIT amounted to 4.6 million euros, thus 2.6 million
euros down year-on-year (Q1 2016: 7.3 million euros)
* Q1 net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by
20.2% to 29.4 million euros (Q1 2016: 24.5 million euros).
* In Q1 of 2017, earnings before taxes (EBT) therefore
amounted to 4.9 million euros(Q1 2016: 7.9 million euros)
