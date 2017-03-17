March 17 Beter Bed Holding NV:
* FY net profit amounted to 19.0 million euros ($20.5
million) versus 22.6 million euros in 2015
* Dividend proposal: 0.74 euros per share, pay-out ratio of
85 percent
* FY EBITDA decreased to 37.5 million euros versus 41.1
million euros in 2015
* Outlook for 2017 is primarily determined by the extent to
which revenue recovers in the German market
* Expects to see a slight improvement in Germany in the
first half of 2017
* A stringent cost control and investment policy to be
followed in 2017
* For 2017 company furthermore aims at market leadership in
various markets through like-for-like growth in revenue and
expansion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9280 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)