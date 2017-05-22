Health stocks help European equities cut losses
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 22 Cbre Group Inc:
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
LONDON, June 22 Nigeria's recent tentative steps to free up its naira currency, particularly via a new trading window, have gone down well with some adventurous stock and bond investors who are cautiously returning to the markets they fled two years ago.