March 9 Bethunes Investments Ltd
* Reverse listing transaction with Nz Retail Property Group
* Signed a non-binding conditional term sheet with westgate
power centre limited (westgate) and nz retail property group
* Initial indicative and non-binding estimates for
transaction is shares in NZRPG are estimated at approximately
$400 million
* All figures are in NZ$
* Transaction will involve all of bil's assets (except NZX
bond of nz$ 75,000 and $25,000 in cash) being transferred into
BIL's unit
* Business of NZRPG will reverse listed into resulting
shell of BIL through BIL issuing shares to Westgate in exchange
for all of shares in NZRPG
