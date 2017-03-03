March 3 Betsson
* Says acquires licensed Spanish operator
* Says purchase price payable in cash is EUR 3.0 million and
the acquisition is expected to close at the end of March 2017
* Says enters the Spanish gaming market by acquiring the
locally licensed online gaming operator Premier Casino
* Says Premier Casino is a pure-play casino operator, but
also holds General licenses for sports betting and other games
online. The operator has 260,000 registered customers
