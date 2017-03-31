March 31 Betsson AB:
* Changed dividend policy, applicable as of financial year
2017
* Says board's ambition for ordinary distribution to
shareholders is, provided a continued attractive capital
structure, to distribute up to 50 percent of net earnings,
through cash transfer, an automatic redemption process or via
repurchase of own shares
* Says decided to change dividend policy in order to
increase company's financial capabilities to be active in
consolidation of gaming industry
* Earlier policy: ambition to distribute up to 75 percent of
the Group’s income after tax to the shareholders, provided that
an appropriate capital structure can be maintained.
* Betsson shares drop after news, down 0.5 pct at 1121 GMT
