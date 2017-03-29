New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Betsson
* Says offer to acquire UK gaming operator Netplay TV sanctioned by court and will be completed
* Says the total offer consideration amounts to GBP 26.4 million (on a fully diluted basis) and one-off transaction costs, which will be reported in the first quarter results, amounted to SEK 4.3 million
* Says the currently outsourced customer service and payment operations will be centralised to Malta and crucial CRM and VIP functions will be moved closer to the rest of the Betsson business
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.