BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics announces pricing of offering
* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million
April 7Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed Fan Jianxun as co's CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sG6Ygf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million
* Q1 2017 CONSOLIDATED INCOME AT EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO