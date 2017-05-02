May 2 Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to take part in a new round of financing to boost capital of 50 million yuan in Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd

* Says co will transfer 15 percent of the capital subscription to a tech firm which owned by technology and management team members of Beijing Biostar Technologies as incentive equity, for free

* And co will hold 4.5 percent stake in Beijing Biostar Technologies Ltd after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nyIsKL

