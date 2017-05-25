BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25 Better Online Solutions Ltd
* Better online solutions reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Anticipate net income to grow from $360,000 in 2016 to $500,000 in 2017
* Expect growth in 2017 revenues, as compared to revenues in 2016
* Qtrly revenues $ 7.1 million versus $ 8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company