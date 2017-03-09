March 9 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* Fortuna says 2016 amounts staked EUR 1.04 billion vs EUR
1.037 billion seen in Reuters poll; exceeds company guidance of
EUR 1.01 billion
* Fortuna says 2016 EBITDA down 18.5 percent to EUR 22.1
million (vs EUR 23.47 million in Reuters poll), net profit down
42.4 percent to EUR 11.2 million (vs EUR 13.22 million in
Reuters poll)
* Company guidance saw 10-15 percent drop in EBITDA in 2016
* Fortuna says expects 2017 amounts staked could grow to EUR
1.3 billion and EBITDA increase by range of 20-25 percent
* Fortuna says 2017 capex expected at EUR 8-10 million
* Fortuna entertainment group says confirms not to pay
dividend in 2016 and 2017
* Fortuna announces in separate release its intention to
sell its Czech lottery business operated via its subsidiary
Fortuna Sazky, transaction expected in Q2
* Company says has been in discussion with potential buyers
and has been assessing proposed terms and conditions of the
transaction
* Fortuna says in connection with lottery sale booked
one-off impairment charges in the amount of EUR 1.9 million
Further company coverage: