New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* Penta Investments says Fortuna betting firm could expand in Germany, Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia - presentation
* "Further expansion of Fortuna can be expected in Macedonia, Germany, Bosnia and Montenegro," Penta says in presentation slide at news conference
* Penta is majority shareholder of Fortuna with 68 percent share held through Fortbet Holdings subsidiary
* Penta has offered to buy out minority shareholders at a discount and take the company off the market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.