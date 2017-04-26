April 26 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Penta Investments says Fortuna betting firm could expand in Germany, Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia - presentation

* "Further expansion of Fortuna can be expected in Macedonia, Germany, Bosnia and Montenegro," Penta says in presentation slide at news conference

* Penta is majority shareholder of Fortuna with 68 percent share held through Fortbet Holdings subsidiary

* Penta has offered to buy out minority shareholders at a discount and take the company off the market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova)