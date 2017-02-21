BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 Bevo Agro Inc
* BEVO AGRO INC REPORTS ON SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Q2 SALES C$6.847 MILLION VERSUS C$6.777 MILLION
* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.