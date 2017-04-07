BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 BeWhere Holdings Inc
* BeWhere Holdings -signed agreement with a provider of armoured car transportation to provide asset management solutions for armoured cars fleet in u.s.
* BeWhere Holdings Inc - initial installation has begun and is expected to complete by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.