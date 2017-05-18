May 18 Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd :

* Q1 net profit 350 million shekels versus 288 million shekels

* Q1 revenue 2.45 billion shekels versus 2.56 billion

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q1 profit of 358.4 million shekels, revenue of 2.49 billion shekels

* Sees 2017 net profit of 1.4 billion shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)