BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd :
* Q1 net profit 350 million shekels versus 288 million shekels
* Q1 revenue 2.45 billion shekels versus 2.56 billion
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q1 profit of 358.4 million shekels, revenue of 2.49 billion shekels
* Sees 2017 net profit of 1.4 billion shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: