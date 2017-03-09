BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 BFW Liegenschaften AG:
* Plans to buy back shares
* Plans share buyback of max 10% of the share capital.
* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.
* Share buyback runs from 22 March to 4 April 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2m4WQe2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0158 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.